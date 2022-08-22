Courtney Barrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Courtney Barrett, CNP
Overview
Courtney Barrett, CNP is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH.
Courtney Barrett works at
Locations
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Road 25A Ste 114, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Courtney listens intently and works with me to manage my MS as well as possible. I feel like I can speak to her like a friend which is super important to me in a physician!
About Courtney Barrett, CNP
- Neurology
- English
- 1336586445
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Barrett accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Courtney Barrett using Healthline FindCare.
Courtney Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtney Barrett works at
31 patients have reviewed Courtney Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.