Courtney Amin, PA

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Overview

Courtney Amin, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO. 

Courtney Amin works at BJC Medical Group at O'Fallon in O Fallon, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group at O'Fallon
    2630 State Highway K Ste 100, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 240-5454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Progress West Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Dec 11, 2021
    Courtney listened to my issues carefully and gave understandable feedback. Referred me to a specialist, added meds, adjusted meds. Very professional and considerate. She's my new go to Nurse Practioner.
    Craig L. — Dec 11, 2021
    About Courtney Amin, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508273533
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Courtney Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Courtney Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Courtney Amin works at BJC Medical Group at O'Fallon in O Fallon, MO. View the full address on Courtney Amin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Courtney Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

