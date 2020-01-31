See All Nurse Practitioners in Puyallup, WA
Courtney Albert, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Overview

Courtney Albert, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA. 

Courtney Albert works at SUMMIT VIEW CLINIC INC in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

St. Clare Hospital
Locations

    Summit View Clinic Inc. Ps.
    11019 Canyon Rd E Ste A, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 537-0293
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 31, 2020
    I have seen Courtney over the past 7 years as needed (not often) But every time I see her she is genuinely concerned and a great listener. I never feel rushed or wrong. From womanly problems to mental health stuff, she is easy to talk to and wants to find a solution- not a bandaid. I have had trouble in the past finding a doctor who will listen and take what I say to heart- I am so happy I found her! I have since referred 2 of my close friends to her (who are totally different from me personality wise and life style) and they both LOVE Courtney as well and continue to see her. I would definitely recommend her. Her office is convenient off of Canyon and easy to park.
    Jan 31, 2020
    About Courtney Albert, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497718316
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Courtney Albert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Courtney Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Courtney Albert works at SUMMIT VIEW CLINIC INC in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Courtney Albert’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Courtney Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Albert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Albert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Albert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
