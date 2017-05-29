Coty Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Coty Campbell, NP
Coty Campbell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Coty Campbell works at
Columbia Dermatology1600 Lake Murray Blvd, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 731-9600
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
We have been going to her since our oldest son was a baby . both of our boys had eczema bad and she was great ! the staff are also friendly ! I had a scalp biopsy done here and they did great and told me what to do about the situation . I recommend them .
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265579106
Coty Campbell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Coty Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Coty Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Coty Campbell.
