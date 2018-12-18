Dr. Cory Pearce, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Pearce, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cory Pearce, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Pearce works at
Locations
Absolute Palliative Care LLC871 Coronado Center Dr Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 830-9685
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable about eating disorders. Glad we took our daughter.
About Dr. Cory Pearce, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093007957
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearce accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearce works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.