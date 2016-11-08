Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD
Overview
Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD is an Optometrist in Winfield, KS. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Locations
Winfield Family Optometry3000 E 9th Ave Ste B, Winfield, KS 67156 Directions (620) 221-2015Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Andover Family Optometry215 S Andover Rd, Andover, KS 67002 Directions (316) 361-1020Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very courteous, kind, professional. The eye exam was easy and he answered all the questions that I had for him. Everything was also explained in easy to understand terms. Highly recommend Dr. Lindenman!
About Dr. Cory Lindenman, OD
- Optometry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindenman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindenman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindenman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.