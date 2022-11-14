Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cory Jensen, OD
Overview
Dr. Cory Jensen, OD is an Optometrist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Jensen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northside Vision601 W Francis Ave, Spokane, WA 99205 Directions (509) 326-2772Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses9652 N Newport Hwy, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 468-8080
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jensen?
Staff and doctors are very knowledgeable and caring, don’t look anywhere else to be taking care of!
About Dr. Cory Jensen, OD
- Optometry
- English, French
- 1417516279
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen works at
Dr. Jensen speaks French.
Dr. Jensen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.