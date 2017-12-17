Dr. Cory Aplin, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aplin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Aplin, DC
Overview
Dr. Cory Aplin, DC is a Chiropractor in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Aplin works at
Locations
-
1
River Medical Group LLC6931 Arlington Rd Ste T200, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 280-7977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aplin?
I walked into Dr. Aplin's clinic with a frozen shoulder. Same day, he did an X-Ray. Went in for my next appointment and we mapped out a plan. Four weeks later, I am reaching heights I could not reach when I walked into his office. You get seen by him or Dr. Truong on every visit and they just have a wonderful team to help you through all limitations in a very professional and friendly atmosphere, you can tell by the patients around as everyone is friendly and relaxed. No regret. Thank you.
About Dr. Cory Aplin, DC
- Chiropractic
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962543736
Education & Certifications
- Help For Brain Injured Children
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
- Colorado State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aplin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aplin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aplin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aplin works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Aplin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aplin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aplin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aplin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.