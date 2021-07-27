Dr. Hickson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corrine Hickson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Corrine Hickson, PHD is a Psychologist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Hickson works at
Locations
South Bay Family Counseling Corp.25550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 316, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-8665
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hickson is very knowledgeable, supportive and available. We highly recommend her and are grateful for her professional advise!
About Dr. Corrine Hickson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1942408331
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickson works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.