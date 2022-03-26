Corrie Nemeth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Corrie Nemeth, CNP
Offers telehealth
Corrie Nemeth, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Westlake, OH.
Corrie Nemeth works at
University Primary Care Practice960 Clague Rd Ste 3201, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2070
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Corrie Nemeth in place of my doctor on numerous occasions. She was kind, compassionate and always listened to my concerns. She was very professional and knowledgeable. In many ways I trusted her more than my regular physician. Highly recommend.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922553254
Corrie Nemeth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Corrie Nemeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Corrie Nemeth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corrie Nemeth.
