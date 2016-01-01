Cornelia Alinnor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cornelia Alinnor
Overview
Cornelia Alinnor is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2809 S Mayhill Rd, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (940) 215-0376
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cornelia Alinnor?
About Cornelia Alinnor
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003474941
Frequently Asked Questions
Cornelia Alinnor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cornelia Alinnor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cornelia Alinnor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cornelia Alinnor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.