Corlina Johnson, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Corlina Johnson, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Foundcare Inc2330 S Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 472-9160
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Best Dr. Ever heart of gold. So professional, caring. Pray she knows how valued she is. Venus N.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1982030276
- Johns Hopkins Univ
Corlina Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Corlina Johnson speaks Spanish.
