Corissa Tefft, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corissa Tefft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Corissa Tefft, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Corissa Tefft, PA is a Physician Assistant in Syracuse, NY.
Corissa Tefft works at
Locations
1
Crouse Medical Practice Neurosurgery739 Irving Ave Ste 600, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 701-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Corissa has been a great provider. Spent more time, and seemed to genuinely care, more than anyone I’ve seen in 20 yrs. With her, I feel we established a good working, understanding, relationship, which is the goal.
About Corissa Tefft, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568901007
Frequently Asked Questions
Corissa Tefft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Corissa Tefft accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Corissa Tefft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Corissa Tefft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corissa Tefft.
