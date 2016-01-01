Dr. Corinne Odineal, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odineal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corinne Odineal, OD
Overview
Dr. Corinne Odineal, OD is an Optometrist in Auburn, CA.
Locations
Auburn Family Optometry3133 Professional Dr Ste 14, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (530) 718-3149
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Corinne Odineal, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1073692018
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odineal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odineal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odineal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.