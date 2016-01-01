See All Family Doctors in Pineville, NC
Corinne Meynardie, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Corinne Meynardie, FNP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Corinne Meynardie, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pineville, NC. 

Corinne Meynardie works at CoreLife Novant Health - Pineville in Pineville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CoreLife Novant Health - Pineville
    9101 Pineville Matthews Rd Ste C4, Pineville, NC 28134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2637
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Corinne Meynardie?

    Photo: Corinne Meynardie, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Corinne Meynardie, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Corinne Meynardie to family and friends

    Corinne Meynardie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Corinne Meynardie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Corinne Meynardie, FNP.

    About Corinne Meynardie, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1609413566
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Corinne Meynardie, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corinne Meynardie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Corinne Meynardie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Corinne Meynardie works at CoreLife Novant Health - Pineville in Pineville, NC. View the full address on Corinne Meynardie’s profile.

    Corinne Meynardie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Corinne Meynardie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corinne Meynardie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corinne Meynardie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.