Corinne Jahns, NP
Corinne Jahns, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Corinne Jahns, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, IL. 

Corinne Jahns works at Central Counties Health Centers in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Counties Health Centers Inc
    Central Counties Health Centers Inc
2239 E COOK ST, Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 788-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2022
    Cori is kind, genuine, and interactive in every encounter. She wants the best outcomes for her patients and it shows. In each visit she demonstrates an interest in you, listens without constraint for time, and has valuable input. If you’re looking for an expert with down to earth demeanor, you’ve found her - and how rare that is! Proud to call myself a patient of Corinne Jahns.
    Lauren Henton — Feb 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Corinne Jahns, NP
    About Corinne Jahns, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1053779751
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Corinne Jahns, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corinne Jahns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Corinne Jahns has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Corinne Jahns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Corinne Jahns works at Central Counties Health Centers in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Corinne Jahns’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Corinne Jahns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corinne Jahns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corinne Jahns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corinne Jahns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

