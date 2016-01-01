Corinne Benson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Corinne Benson, CNP
Overview
Corinne Benson, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Paul, MN.
Corinne Benson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allina Health Highland Park Clinic2120 FORD PKWY, Saint Paul, MN 55116 Directions (651) 241-9600
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Corinne Benson?
About Corinne Benson, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609360130
Frequently Asked Questions
Corinne Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Corinne Benson works at
3 patients have reviewed Corinne Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corinne Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corinne Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corinne Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.