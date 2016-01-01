Dr. Alvarez-Sanders accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corinne Alvarez-Sanders, PHD
Overview
Dr. Corinne Alvarez-Sanders, PHD is a Psychologist in Giddings, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 165 S Leon St, Giddings, TX 78942 Directions (512) 659-3978
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Corinne Alvarez-Sanders, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1174735120
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez-Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez-Sanders has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez-Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez-Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez-Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.