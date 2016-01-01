Corina Doris, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corina Doris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Corina Doris, LPC
Corina Doris, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Plano, TX.
Grow Therapy6860 Dallas Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (425) 890-6239Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
About Corina Doris, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1467061010
Corina Doris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Corina Doris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Corina Doris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corina Doris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corina Doris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.