Corina Cantu, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corina Cantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Corina Cantu, LPC
Overview
Corina Cantu, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Fort Worth, TX.
Corina Cantu works at
Locations
-
1
Hbcs Enterprises LLC9800 Hillwood Pkwy Ste 140, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (469) 215-5106Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Corina Cantu?
About Corina Cantu, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English, Spanish
- 1235638420
Frequently Asked Questions
Corina Cantu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Corina Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Corina Cantu works at
Corina Cantu speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Corina Cantu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corina Cantu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corina Cantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corina Cantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.