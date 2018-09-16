Corie Ascani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Corie Ascani
Offers telehealth
Overview
Corie Ascani is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Cruz, CA.
Corie Ascani works at
Locations
Healthy Dragon Acupuncture Prof. Corp.320 River St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Directions (650) 930-0196
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A is wonderful. I have been a patient of her's for 3 years. The information I got from testing and therapy recommendations have helped me find effective coping skills to function at work and with my various family struggles. She is always there when I need her. Super professional, caring but gives it to me straight. No sugar coating. Dr. Ascani has changed my life.
About Corie Ascani
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841449337
Frequently Asked Questions
Corie Ascani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Corie Ascani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Corie Ascani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corie Ascani.
