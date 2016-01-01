Corey Wachs, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corey Wachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Corey Wachs, CHIRMD
Overview
Corey Wachs, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV.
Corey Wachs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Closed6045 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 562-8800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Corey Wachs?
About Corey Wachs, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1578785150
Frequently Asked Questions
Corey Wachs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Corey Wachs accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Corey Wachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Corey Wachs works at
4 patients have reviewed Corey Wachs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corey Wachs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corey Wachs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corey Wachs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.