Corey Wachs, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
Corey Wachs, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV. 

Corey Wachs works at Integrative Family Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    6045 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 562-8800
    • Humana

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Corey Wachs, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578785150
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Corey Wachs, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corey Wachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Corey Wachs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Corey Wachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Corey Wachs works at Integrative Family Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Corey Wachs’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Corey Wachs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corey Wachs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corey Wachs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corey Wachs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

