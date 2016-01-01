Corey Sutter, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corey Sutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Corey Sutter, CFNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Corey Sutter, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM.
Corey Sutter works at
Locations
-
1
Adult Medicine Specialists1650 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 989-1975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Corey Sutter?
About Corey Sutter, CFNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114001732
Frequently Asked Questions
Corey Sutter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Corey Sutter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Corey Sutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Corey Sutter works at
12 patients have reviewed Corey Sutter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corey Sutter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corey Sutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corey Sutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.