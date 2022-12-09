See All Chiropractors in Ogden, UT
Dr. Corey Sondrup, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Corey Sondrup, DC

Chiropractic
3.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Corey Sondrup, DC is a Chiropractor in Ogden, UT. 

Dr. Sondrup works at Optimal Health Dynamics PC in Ogden, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optimal Health Dynamics PC
    1117 Country Hills Dr Ste 2, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 476-1752
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sondrup?

    Dec 09, 2022
    It is with the greatest pleasure and gratitude that I write this review of Dr. Sondrup. I met him about 16 years ago at a health seminar. I've taken several seminars he's given since then and have been a patient of his since that time. I highly recommend him for the following reasons: 1)His willingness to work with other medical professionals I may be seeing; 2)His knowledge of allopathic as well as many other types of energy and wholistic healing methods; 3)His open enthusiasm in what he does! He seems to really love what he does which seems to motivate him to be constantly learning and contributing to the healing profession; 4)He listens well. He's easy to talk to and has an open nature; 5)He's not expensive!!!! So, yes!!! I highly recommend this well-rounded and well-informed medical professional to you!
    Karen Chapman — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Corey Sondrup, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Corey Sondrup, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sondrup to family and friends

    Dr. Sondrup's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sondrup

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Corey Sondrup, DC.

    About Dr. Corey Sondrup, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447381223
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sondrup has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sondrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sondrup works at Optimal Health Dynamics PC in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Sondrup’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sondrup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sondrup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sondrup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sondrup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Corey Sondrup, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.