Corey Hatfield, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Corey Hatfield, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. 

Corey Hatfield works at Community Health Care - Lakewood in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Lakewood Family Medicine
    10510 Gravelly Lake Dr SW Ste 100, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Community Health Care Pharmacy Hilltop
    1202 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 310, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Corey Hatfield, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1376563395
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

