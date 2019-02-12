Overview

Dr. Corey Girdwood, DC is a Chiropractor in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.



Dr. Girdwood works at Coastal Chiropractic in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.