Dr. Corey Girdwood, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girdwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Girdwood, DC
Overview
Dr. Corey Girdwood, DC is a Chiropractor in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Girdwood works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Chiropractic19076 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 258-3550Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Girdwood?
Excellent in everyway! This young Chiropracter knows his stuff and takes his time explaining your symptoms and what he is doing to alleviate them. I would recommend Dr. Girdwood highly!
About Dr. Corey Girdwood, DC
- Chiropractic
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1841539194
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- University of Detroit Mercy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Girdwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girdwood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girdwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girdwood works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Girdwood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girdwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girdwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girdwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.