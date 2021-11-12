See All Neuropsychologists in Verona, NJ
Dr. Corey Burchette, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Corey Burchette, PSY.D

Clinical Neuropsychology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Corey Burchette, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Verona, NJ. 

Dr. Burchette works at NJ Memory Center in Verona, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    NJ Memory Center
    80 Pompton Ave Ste 106, Verona, NJ 07044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Alzheimer's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Stroke Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burchette?

    Nov 12, 2021
    Highly recommended. Did great job.
    NW — Nov 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Corey Burchette, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Corey Burchette, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Burchette to family and friends

    Dr. Burchette's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Burchette

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Corey Burchette, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Corey Burchette, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629354592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corey Burchette, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burchette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burchette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burchette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burchette works at NJ Memory Center in Verona, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Burchette’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burchette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burchette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burchette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burchette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Corey Burchette, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.