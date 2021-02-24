Corella James-Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Corella James-Johnson, PA-C
Overview
Corella James-Johnson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbus, GA.
Locations
St Francis Center for Breast Health Radiologist LLC610 19th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 322-7884
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, friendly and a good listener
About Corella James-Johnson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730114745
Frequently Asked Questions
Corella James-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Corella James-Johnson works at
2 patients have reviewed Corella James-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corella James-Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corella James-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corella James-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.