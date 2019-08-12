Overview

Dr. Corby Bubp, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ball State University Ph.D. Counseling Psychology - Neuropsychology cognate and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Community Hospital East.



Dr. Bubp works at Brain Performance and Psychology Center in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.