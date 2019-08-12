See All Neuropsychologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Corby Bubp, PHD

Neuropsychology
2 (21)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Corby Bubp, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ball State University Ph.D. Counseling Psychology - Neuropsychology cognate and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Community Hospital East.

Dr. Bubp works at Brain Performance and Psychology Center in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brain Performance and Psychology Center
    Brain Performance and Psychology Center
10291 N Meridian St Ste 310, Carmel, IN 46290
(317) 672-1970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Community Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychology Services for Gifted Children Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Aug 12, 2019
    Saved me a long time ago
    — Aug 12, 2019
    About Dr. Corby Bubp, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134136229
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship In Clinical Neuropsychology Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Iusm Hosps
    Internship
    • Cincinnati VA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ball State University Ph.D. Counseling Psychology - Neuropsychology cognate
    Undergraduate School
    • Wabash College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corby Bubp, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bubp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bubp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bubp accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bubp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bubp works at Brain Performance and Psychology Center in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Bubp’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bubp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bubp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bubp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bubp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

