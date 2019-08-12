Dr. Corby Bubp, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bubp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corby Bubp, PHD
Dr. Corby Bubp, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ball State University Ph.D. Counseling Psychology - Neuropsychology cognate and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Community Hospital East.
Locations
Brain Performance and Psychology Center10291 N Meridian St Ste 310, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 672-1970
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Saved me a long time ago
About Dr. Corby Bubp, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134136229
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Clinical Neuropsychology Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Iusm Hosps
- Cincinnati VA Medical Center
- Ball State University Ph.D. Counseling Psychology - Neuropsychology cognate
- Wabash College
Dr. Bubp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bubp accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bubp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bubp works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bubp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bubp.
