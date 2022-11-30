See All Physicians Assistants in Tucson, AZ
Overview

Corbie Maibauer, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ. 

Corbie Maibauer works at Tucson Orthopaedic Institute in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tucson Orthopaedic Institute
    6320 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 382-8200
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 30, 2022
    She knows what folks are going thru and her and her team were very responsive to all questions. Highly recommend her.
    Paul — Nov 30, 2022
    About Corbie Maibauer, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992114425
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Corbie Maibauer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Corbie Maibauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Corbie Maibauer works at Tucson Orthopaedic Institute in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Corbie Maibauer’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Corbie Maibauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corbie Maibauer.

