Contina McClain-Patton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Contina McClain-Patton, ARNP
Overview
Contina McClain-Patton, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Contina McClain-Patton works at
Locations
-
1
Mycare Family/After Hours Clinic1512 Crums Ln Ste 305, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 409-5088
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Contina McClain-Patton?
Sometimes it's weeks before you can get in to see her
About Contina McClain-Patton, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619997285
Frequently Asked Questions
Contina McClain-Patton accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Contina McClain-Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Contina McClain-Patton works at
9 patients have reviewed Contina McClain-Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Contina McClain-Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Contina McClain-Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Contina McClain-Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.