Contina McClain-Patton, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (9)
Overview

Contina McClain-Patton, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Contina McClain-Patton works at Mycare Family/After Hours Clinic in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Mycare Family/After Hours Clinic
    1512 Crums Ln Ste 305, Louisville, KY 40216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 409-5088
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Contina McClain-Patton, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619997285
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Contina McClain-Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Contina McClain-Patton works at Mycare Family/After Hours Clinic in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Contina McClain-Patton’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Contina McClain-Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Contina McClain-Patton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Contina McClain-Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Contina McClain-Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

