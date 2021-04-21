Constantine Checa-Gerena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Constantine Checa-Gerena, MSN
Constantine Checa-Gerena, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
She was amazing, the first person that actually listen and cared about what i had to say. Definitely recommended
About Constantine Checa-Gerena, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487122354
Constantine Checa-Gerena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
