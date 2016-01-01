Constancia Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Constancia Smith
Overview
Constancia Smith is a Nurse Practitioner in Jamaica, NY.
Constancia Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Joseph P Addabbo Fmly Hlth Ctr11811 Guy R Brewer Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11434 Directions (718) 945-7150
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Constancia Smith?
About Constancia Smith
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497266738
Frequently Asked Questions
Constancia Smith works at
Constancia Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Constancia Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Constancia Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Constancia Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.