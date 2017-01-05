Dr. Stapleton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constance Stapleton, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Constance Stapleton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Stapleton works at
Locations
Beltline Bariatric and Surgical Group LLC3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 125, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (706) 364-5228
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very experienced and sensitive to needs, issues, ect.
About Dr. Constance Stapleton, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720080872
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stapleton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stapleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stapleton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stapleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stapleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stapleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.