Constance Shin, LMFT
Overview
Constance Shin, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cerritos, CA.
Locations
- 1 11331 183rd St # 179, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (657) 859-9565
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Constance Shin, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Korean
- 1750827291
Frequently Asked Questions
Constance Shin speaks Korean.
