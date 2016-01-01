Dr. Schoenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constance Schoenberg, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Constance Schoenberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Stony Brook, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1239 N Country Rd Ste 7, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 751-4615
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoenberg?
About Dr. Constance Schoenberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1457394082
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoenberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.