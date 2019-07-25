Constance Leach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Constance Leach, CRNP
Overview
Constance Leach, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Constance Leach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Excel Medical Center2724 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133 Directions (215) 739-8777
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Constance Leach?
I've been with Dr. Connie since she was at 11th Street. I have not been the same since she's left. The treatment is different, no one is clear like she is and no one understands me like she does; I completely trust her and honestly, I haven't been frequent since her departure. I remember scheduling appts just to see her, Lol... My husband used to laugh at my obsession with my primary. I MUST find her ASAP!!!
About Constance Leach, CRNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1548280381
Frequently Asked Questions
Constance Leach accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Constance Leach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Constance Leach works at
6 patients have reviewed Constance Leach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Constance Leach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Constance Leach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Constance Leach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.