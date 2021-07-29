See All Nurse Practitioners in Portland, ME
Constance Jordan, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (16)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Constance Jordan, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, ME. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Locations

  1. 1
    48 Free St, Portland, ME 04101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 808-1384
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 29, 2021
    If you're looking for a therapist that will hold your hand, move on. Connie is a MEDS doctor, not a therapist. She's very matter-of-fact, very direct and asks questions people want to interpert as therapy questions. They aren't. She watches over her clients like a hawk, but ifyou try skipping appointments, she doesn't call and find you. That's NOT HER JOB! She's there to make sure the meds are working and you are functioning. Her directness could only be interperted as coldness if you're looking for a therapist, again- NOT HER JOB. If you require a lot of hand-holding and a shoulder to cry on, fina a therapist. If you need somebody that knows about psych meds and their nasty side effects, call Connie. I have and will continue to recommend her to anyone that needs a meds provider. Don't ecpect her to put in the work if you're not willing to do the same.
    Katrina Taylor — Jul 29, 2021
    Photo: Constance Jordan, ANP
    About Constance Jordan, ANP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518939032
    Primary Care
