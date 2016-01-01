Dr. Hanley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constance Hanley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Constance Hanley, PHD is a Psychologist in York, ME.
Dr. Hanley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
York Psychotherapy Associates Inc.192 York St, York, ME 03909 Directions (207) 363-2164
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanley?
About Dr. Constance Hanley, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1629181078
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanley works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.