Dr. Carpenter-Bixler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constance Carpenter-Bixler, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Constance Carpenter-Bixler, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Springfield, MA.
Dr. Carpenter-Bixler works at
Locations
The Lions Orthoptic Clinic of Western Ma Inc130 Maple St Ste 326, Springfield, MA 01103 Directions (413) 297-3097
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Constance Carpenter-Bixler, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1306970223
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter-Bixler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
