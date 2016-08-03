Dr. Constance Avery-Clark, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avery-Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constance Avery-Clark, PHD
Overview
Dr. Constance Avery-Clark, PHD is a Sex Therapist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sex Therapy, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.
Locations
Constance Avery-Clark, Ph.D., LLC7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 407, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 347-0997Tuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pm
Constance Avery-Clark, Ph.D., LLC7100 Camino Real Ste 302-7, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (954) 406-4620Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Avery-Clark is truly phenomenal in helping people unravel why they feel the way they do, how to better communiciate and understand yourself as well as others, and how to make changes needed to achieve self and life satisfaction. In 3 months time i can say she has already influenced and challenged my thinking, my relationships, and helped address my anxiety and fears. She has the years of experience, temperment, empathy and passion for helping others. I would rate her 10 out of 10
About Dr. Constance Avery-Clark, PHD
- Sex Therapy
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Atascadero St Hosp-Ucsf
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Connecticut College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avery-Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avery-Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avery-Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Avery-Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avery-Clark.
