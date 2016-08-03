See All Psychotherapists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Constance Avery-Clark, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Constance Avery-Clark, PHD

Sex Therapy
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Constance Avery-Clark, PHD is a Sex Therapist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sex Therapy, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.

Dr. Avery-Clark works at Constance Avery-Clark, Ph.D. LLC in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Constance Avery-Clark, Ph.D., LLC
    7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 407, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 347-0997
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    3:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
  2. 2
    Constance Avery-Clark, Ph.D., LLC
    7100 Camino Real Ste 302-7, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 406-4620
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Individual Therapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Individual Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Avery-Clark?

    Aug 03, 2016
    Dr. Avery-Clark is truly phenomenal in helping people unravel why they feel the way they do, how to better communiciate and understand yourself as well as others, and how to make changes needed to achieve self and life satisfaction. In 3 months time i can say she has already influenced and challenged my thinking, my relationships, and helped address my anxiety and fears. She has the years of experience, temperment, empathy and passion for helping others. I would rate her 10 out of 10
    Teresa in West Palm Beach, FL — Aug 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Constance Avery-Clark, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Constance Avery-Clark, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Avery-Clark to family and friends

    Dr. Avery-Clark's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Avery-Clark

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Constance Avery-Clark, PHD.

    About Dr. Constance Avery-Clark, PHD

    Specialties
    • Sex Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033215231
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • not applicable
    Residency
    Internship
    • Atascadero St Hosp-Ucsf
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Connecticut College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Constance Avery-Clark, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avery-Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avery-Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avery-Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avery-Clark works at Constance Avery-Clark, Ph.D. LLC in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Avery-Clark’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Avery-Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avery-Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avery-Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avery-Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Constance Avery-Clark, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.