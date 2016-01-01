See All Gastroenterologists in Duluth, MN
Conrad Ross, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Conrad Ross, PA-C

Gastroenterology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Conrad Ross, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Augsburg College and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Deer River, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) and Essentia Health-Virginia.

Conrad Ross works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hepatitis
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis
Hepatitis C

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Conrad Ross?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Conrad Ross, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Conrad Ross, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Conrad Ross to family and friends

    Conrad Ross' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Conrad Ross

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Conrad Ross, PA-C.

    About Conrad Ross, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1093779852
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Schering Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Augsburg College
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Deer River
    • Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Conrad Ross, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Conrad Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Conrad Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Conrad Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Conrad Ross works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Conrad Ross’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Conrad Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Conrad Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Conrad Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Conrad Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.