Conrad Ross, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Conrad Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Conrad Ross, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Conrad Ross, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Augsburg College and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Deer River, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Conrad Ross works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Conrad Ross?
About Conrad Ross, PA-C
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093779852
Education & Certifications
- Schering Fellowship
- Augsburg College
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Conrad Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Conrad Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Conrad Ross using Healthline FindCare.
Conrad Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Conrad Ross works at
4 patients have reviewed Conrad Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Conrad Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Conrad Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Conrad Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.