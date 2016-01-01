See All Audiology Technology in Danville, IN
Connor Slavich, AUD

Audiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Connor Slavich, AUD is an Audiology in Danville, IN. They graduated from Purdue University and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Connor Slavich works at Hendricks Regional Health ENT in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Regional Health ENT
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 220, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Connor Slavich, AUD

  • Audiology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1548876428
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Purdue University
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

