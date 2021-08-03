See All Physicians Assistants in Grand Rapids, MI
Connor Bowen, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
Overview

Connor Bowen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toledo Medical Center- Physician Assistant master's program.

Connor Bowen works at Internal Medicine Of West Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine of West Michigan
    3200 Eagle Park Dr Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 285-9090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergic Disorders

Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Transsexualism Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 03, 2021
    Connor listens and shows empathy. He is polite, considerate & easy going just like Dr. Roslaniec was.
    Christine Florentine — Aug 03, 2021
    About Connor Bowen, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386108603
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Toledo Medical Center- Physician Assistant master's program
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Arkansas - BS Biology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Connor Bowen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Connor Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Connor Bowen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Connor Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Connor Bowen works at Internal Medicine Of West Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Connor Bowen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Connor Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Connor Bowen.

