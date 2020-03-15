Dr. Won accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connie Won, PHD
Overview
Dr. Connie Won, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Won works at
Locations
Agar Neuropsychology Group Inc.19712 MacArthur Blvd Ste 110, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 885-8834Monday1:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 8:00pmFriday1:00pm - 8:00pmSaturday1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Connie Won, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Korean
- 1538448345
Dr. Won has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Won speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Won. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Won.
