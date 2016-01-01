Connie Wohrle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Connie Wohrle, PA
Overview
Connie Wohrle, PA is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8108B Market St, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 341-3300
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Connie Wohrle, PA
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1073664025
Frequently Asked Questions
Connie Wohrle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Connie Wohrle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Connie Wohrle. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Connie Wohrle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Connie Wohrle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Connie Wohrle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.