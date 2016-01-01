See All Nurse Practitioners in Henderson, NV
Connie Marie Santiago, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Connie Marie Santiago, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Connie Marie Santiago works at Henderson Wellness OB/GYN in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henderson Wellness Obgyn
    1552 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 933-5544
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Connie Marie Santiago, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1609412725
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Connie Marie Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Connie Marie Santiago works at Henderson Wellness OB/GYN in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Connie Marie Santiago’s profile.

    Connie Marie Santiago has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Connie Marie Santiago.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Connie Marie Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Connie Marie Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

