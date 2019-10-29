Connie Pate, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Connie Pate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Connie Pate, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Connie Pate, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Willisburg, KY.
Connie Pate works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care2387 Main St, Willisburg, KY 40078 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Connie Pate?
She is the best, she checks out everything you need and she is very supportive
About Connie Pate, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1669412334
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Connie Pate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Connie Pate using Healthline FindCare.
Connie Pate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Connie Pate works at
2 patients have reviewed Connie Pate. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Connie Pate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Connie Pate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Connie Pate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.