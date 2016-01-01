Connie McClaskey, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Connie McClaskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Connie McClaskey, LMFT
Connie McClaskey, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Visalia, CA.
Mountain View Counseling1910 S Court St, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 627-3775
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1831255470
Connie McClaskey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Connie McClaskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
