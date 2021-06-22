See All Physicians Assistants in Columbia, MD
Connie Lee

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Connie Lee is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, MD. 

Connie Lee works at AllCare Family Medicine & Urgent Care in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia
    8205 Snowden River Pkwy Ste E, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 290-9990
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Physical Examination
Physical Examination

Treatment frequency



Physical Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 22, 2021
Walked in for appt and PA was able to see me. She wasn't pushy about medication or getting me to do any extra labs. Very young and understood my complaints. I would see her again for sure, it good to see someone more modern and that you can feel comfortable with.
Jackson K — Jun 22, 2021
Connie Lee
About Connie Lee

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English, Korean
NPI Number
  • 1801267919
Frequently Asked Questions

Connie Lee is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Connie Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Connie Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Connie Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Connie Lee works at AllCare Family Medicine & Urgent Care in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Connie Lee’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Connie Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Connie Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Connie Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Connie Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

